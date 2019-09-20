Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.