Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.