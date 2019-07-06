Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.07
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.94% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.