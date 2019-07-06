Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.07 N/A 1.16 10.23

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.94% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.