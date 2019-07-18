Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.28 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.