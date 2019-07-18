Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.28
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
