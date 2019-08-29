Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.83
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
