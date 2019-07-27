Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

We are contrasting Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.79 N/A 0.33 42.38

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.