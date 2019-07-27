Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

We are contrasting Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.79
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
