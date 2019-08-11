Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.87 N/A 0.29 28.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.