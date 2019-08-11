Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has an average target price of $64, with potential upside of 29.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.