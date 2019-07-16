Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.93 N/A 1.09 12.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.