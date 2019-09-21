Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.08
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 16.12%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
