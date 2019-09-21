Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.08 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 16.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.