Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.84 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.