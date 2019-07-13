Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.84
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
