Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 10.65% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.