Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 10.65% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
