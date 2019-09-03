Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparison side by side

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 91.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.