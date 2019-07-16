Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.