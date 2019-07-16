Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.54
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.