Western Asset Mtg Cap (WMC) Stake Has Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Linscomb & Williams Lifted Its Holding

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Mtg Cap Corp (WMC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 371,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.23M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Mtg Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 1.03 million shares traded or 190.38% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 6.87% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 14,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 866,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.37 million, up from 851,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Fincl holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,657 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Com owns 121,571 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 190,618 shares. Bridgewater Lp stated it has 32,191 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.99% or 118,339 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc holds 76,344 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has 41 shares. Halsey Inc Ct owns 74,736 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 25,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Financial. Shelton Capital has 0.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 225,040 shares. Bar Harbor Services reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garrison Asset Management stated it has 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nine Masts Capital invested in 8,373 shares. 86,365 are held by Keystone Finance Planning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WMC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 7.29% more from 20.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Bbr Prtnrs Lc owns 14,251 shares. 28,642 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp accumulated 93,685 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. 40,000 were reported by Orinda Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Metropolitan Life Co accumulated 0% or 17,137 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 29,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 234,601 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 244 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 34,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 7,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 45,453 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $134,973 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $99,800 was bought by Murphy Jennifer.