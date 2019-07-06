Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund