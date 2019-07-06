Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
