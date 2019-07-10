Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|1.56%
|-2.86%
|1.3%
|-0.89%
|-12.36%
|16.59%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.