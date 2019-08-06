Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.24
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
