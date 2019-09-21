Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.85
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 49.21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.