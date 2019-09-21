Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 49.21% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.