Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.17 N/A 2.03 9.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 82.4% respectively. Competitively, 8.2% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.