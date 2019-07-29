Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.92 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 36.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.