Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Since Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.20 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 9.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.