Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.43 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.