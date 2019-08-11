Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.30 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.