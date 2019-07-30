Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.38 N/A 0.85 18.55

Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 46.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.