Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Is At $21.60 Formed Wedge; Last Week salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Coverage

Among 15 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.20’s average target is 22.79% above currents $152.46 stock price. Salesforce.com had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18400 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18400 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target in Friday, August 23 report. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) formed wedge up with $23.33 target or 8.00% above today’s $21.60 share price. Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) has $226.56 million valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 76,408 shares traded or 144.22% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) has risen 1.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 533,510 shares or 6.99% less from 573,588 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) for 151,041 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) for 28,899 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,385 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 72,827 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 96,771 shares. 600 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 1,235 shares. Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% or 8,578 shares. Ameriprise owns 12,616 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0% or 25,822 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 93,957 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 197,542 shares. Dillon & Associate stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 241,886 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nordea has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 18,700 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership reported 6,500 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 202,264 shares. Generation Investment Llp has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.36% or 8,092 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,058 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 53,500 shares.