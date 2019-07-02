Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Contrasting side by side

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.41 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 72% respectively. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.