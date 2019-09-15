Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.15 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 27.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.