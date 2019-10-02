Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 20.88%. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.