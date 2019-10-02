Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 20.88%. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
