Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.92
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 25.17% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
