Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.92 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 25.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.