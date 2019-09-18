Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparing side by side

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.87 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc’s potential upside is 8.68% and its consensus price target is $23.55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 65.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.