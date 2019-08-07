Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 8.69% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s peers beat Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.