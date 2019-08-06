Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.