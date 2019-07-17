Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) EPS Estimated At $0.32; SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (SWPFF) Sellers Increased By 16.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WMC’s profit would be $15.43 million giving it 7.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 123,999 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018

SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) had an increase of 16.91% in short interest. SWPFF’s SI was 1.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.91% from 1.38M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16190 days are for SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:SWPFF)’s short sellers to cover SWPFF’s short positions. It closed at $4.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Swire Properties: Safe Haven Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Swire Pacific: Real Estate Plus Diversification At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Swire Pacific Still Trades At A Discount To NAV By At Least 30% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment; Property Trading; and Hotels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; the development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

More notable recent Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WMC sees credit spread sectors performing well in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Asset Mortgage prices $919M of notes in securitization – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) CEO Jennifer Murphy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.69 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 140,664 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 146,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 90,015 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 30,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 1.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 71,629 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,394 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 83,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 571,291 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 16,274 shares. 11,118 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc.