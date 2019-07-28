Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WMC’s profit would be $15.43 million giving it 7.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 318,089 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,255 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 168,743 shares with $17.53M value, down from 172,998 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Among 2 analysts covering Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Western Asset Mortgage had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,610 activity. 10,000 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares with value of $99,800 were bought by Murphy Jennifer. 3,446 shares were bought by McNamara Dennis Joseph, worth $35,637. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $35,173 was bought by Trifon Harris.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.44 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co holds 90,685 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.58 million shares. Blackrock owns 4.92 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise has 297,808 shares. 273,490 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Chicago Equity Limited Liability owns 105,855 shares. Cordasco Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 5,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 102,112 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). 2,500 were reported by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC).

Guardian Capital Lp increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 103,897 shares to 599,876 valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 414,027 shares and now owns 438,357 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was raised too.