Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)

Both Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 8.21 N/A 0.74 13.80 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 7 -3.85 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.00% -6.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 10.88% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 43.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. -1.05% -3.66% -16.92% -23.93% -36.85% -9.12%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has 21.82% stronger performance while Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has -9.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations. The company was formerly known as Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.