Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) are two firms in the Mortgage Investment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 1.54 49.86M 0.74 13.80 LendingTree Inc. 311 2.45 7.70M 3.01 107.08

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and LendingTree Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LendingTree Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 512,962,962.96% 0% 0% LendingTree Inc. 2,476,202.73% 27.2% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LendingTree Inc.’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and LendingTree Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LendingTree Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.5 is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.81%. On the other hand, LendingTree Inc.’s potential upside is 25.76% and its average target price is $395. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that LendingTree Inc. seems more appealing than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and LendingTree Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 83.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.3% of LendingTree Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% LendingTree Inc. -22.06% -22.41% -16.21% 11.14% 40.75% 46.9%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was less bullish than LendingTree Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors LendingTree Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.