Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation N/A 10 13.80 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

The potential upside of the peers is 97.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s rivals beat Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.