Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation N/A 10 13.80 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.00 2.36

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation presently has an average target price of $10.5, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. The potential upside of the competitors is 50.61%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s rivals beat Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.