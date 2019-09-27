Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) Is At $16.60 Formed Wedge; United Resources (BIOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) formed wedge up with $17.76 target or 7.00% above today’s $16.60 share price. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) has $157.57 million valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 50,881 shares traded or 114.86% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Resources Inc (BIOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 44 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 43 trimmed and sold holdings in United Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 96.75 million shares, down from 97.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Resources Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 29 Increased: 28 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 397,823 shares or 0.77% more from 394,800 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 92,259 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) or 18,785 shares. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). M&R Management has 0.1% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 13,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,135 shares. Morgan Stanley has 17,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Fin Mgmt Pro invested in 925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,892 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 798,350 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (BIOS) has risen 2.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip 4Q Rev $182.6M; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTED SOME IMMATERIAL ERRORS IN FINL STATEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Will Report Material Weakness Related to Certain Spreadsheets Used to Calculate Periodic Adjustments; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BioScrip Provides Update on Annual Form 10-K Filing Status; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K

Venor Capital Management Lp holds 41.89% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. for 12.33 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.89 million shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 1.39% invested in the company for 7.19 million shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has invested 0.54% in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15.73 million shares.

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.