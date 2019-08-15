Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) Forms $15.08 Double Top; GETINGE AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (GNGBF) SI Increased By 2.58%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) formed double top with $16.29 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.08 share price. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) has $143.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 16,093 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GETINGE AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:GNGBF) had an increase of 2.58% in short interest. GNGBF’s SI was 103,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.58% from 100,900 shares previously. It closed at $14.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prns Ltd Co holds 42,670 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 62,633 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,246 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals invested in 925 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Cambridge Investment owns 16,197 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 0.07% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co owns 25,467 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 20,836 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 35,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Advsrs has 13,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0.1% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The firm operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems.