Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.15 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.