Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.