Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-2.31%
|4.55%
|6.65%
|12.9%
|-0.9%
|11.71%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
