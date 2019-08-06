Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.