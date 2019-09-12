Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.90 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 42.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.