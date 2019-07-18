Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.52 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 17.5%. Competitively, 34.4% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 11.71% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.