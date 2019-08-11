Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.60 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 64.30% and its average target price is $39.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.