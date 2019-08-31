Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.47
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
