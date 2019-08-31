Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.