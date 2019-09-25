Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Trades at $21.01 After Triangle; Shorts at Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) Raised By 400%

Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) had an increase of 400% in short interest. BWLA’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA)’s short sellers to cover BWLA’s short positions. The SI to Bowl America Inc. Class A Com’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $15.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) formed triangle with $19.75 target or 6.00% below today’s $21.01 share price. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has $227.56M valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 13,344 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) has risen 10.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 726,820 shares or 22.29% less from 935,314 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.02% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,700 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 92,941 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 84,760 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 9,894 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). State Bank Of America De holds 153,846 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,366 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 53,288 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 15,657 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Drexel Morgan & holds 9,615 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 14,358 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI).

Bowl America Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates bowling centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.76 million. The Company’s bowling centers offer bowling lanes and other facilities; food and beverages, game rooms, rental lockers, and meeting room facilities; and shoes for rental, as well as retail bowling accessories. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 1, 2016, the firm operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 bowling centers in Washington, D.C.; 1 bowling center in Baltimore, Maryland; 3 bowling centers in Jacksonville, Florida; and 4 bowling centers in Richmond, Virginia.