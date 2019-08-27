Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Forms $21.38 Double Top; Dolby Laboratories Has 1.46 Sentiment

Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 139 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 95 sold and reduced holdings in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 54.78 million shares, down from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dolby Laboratories Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 65 Increased: 88 New Position: 51.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) formed double top with $22.02 target or 3.00% above today’s $21.38 share price. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has $231.56M valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 11,401 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) has risen 10.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 935,314 shares or 12.87% less from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 91,796 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 50,748 shares. 92,941 are owned by First Manhattan. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Morgan Stanley reported 125,889 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 182,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 9,894 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 13,087 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 20,992 shares. 1607 Prtnrs Lc reported 14,300 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 166,817 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 24,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for 375,144 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl owns 1.27 million shares or 5.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.65% invested in the company for 77,775 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 4.26% in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 242,087 shares.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 20.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 408,244 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Dolby Laboratories’s (NYSE:DLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Matrix Returns to the Big Screen for 20-Year Anniversary Exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.