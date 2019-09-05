Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Forms $21.30 Double Top; Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 55 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 45 sold and trimmed positions in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 16.23 million shares, down from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Golub Capital BDC Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.44M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 840,566 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 794,771 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 61,295 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 55,367 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER

